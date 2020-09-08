Person struck, killed by Metra train near Des Plaines station

A person was struck and killed by an inbound Metra train near the Des Plaines Metra station about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Details about the victim and the circumstances of the death were not available.

Spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said Metra is the lead agency investigating the death, but she did not anticipate releasing any information Tuesday evening.

She said train traffic was halted for more than 90 minutes after the person was struck by the train.