Person struck, killed by Metra train near Des Plaines station
Updated 9/8/2020 7:40 PM
A person was struck and killed by an inbound Metra train near the Des Plaines Metra station about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Details about the victim and the circumstances of the death were not available.
Spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said Metra is the lead agency investigating the death, but she did not anticipate releasing any information Tuesday evening.
She said train traffic was halted for more than 90 minutes after the person was struck by the train.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.