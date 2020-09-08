Mundelein police name Wheeling man as suspect in May fatal shooting

Mundelein police on Tuesday publicly identified a suspect in the death of teenager back on May 28.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Alessis Botello, 18, of Wheeling, in the killing of Gavile Jackson, 18, of Mundelein, who was shot in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 345 N. Lake St.

Interim Police Chief John Monahan said one of the reasons the police department didn't make the information public sooner was because Botello just turned 18 on Aug. 27.

"I hope that the public, if they have any information, can forward it along so we can apprehend this individual," Monahan said.

Officials from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force have said the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between a small group of people who had gathered for an exchange that may have been drug-related.

Officials said in June the shooter -- who police now say is Botello -- arrived as a passenger in an SUV, fired several shots with a pistol and fled on foot.

Police later found the SUV parked on a residential street in Vernon Hills.

Monahan said he couldn't go into detail about how police were able to name Botello as a suspect but said investigators used information gleaned from interviews with witnesses as well as surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on Botello's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222 or Mundelein police investigators at (847) 968-3795 or (847) 968-3793.