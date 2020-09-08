Illinois State Bar Association releases Cook County judicial recommendations

The Illinois State Bar Association has released its recommendations for Cook County judicial candidates running in the Nov. 3 general election.

The organization, which has about 28,000 members, is the state's largest bar association.

For the Illinois Supreme Court first district vacancy, the ISBA found P. Scott Neville Jr. and Michael B. Hyman highly qualified.

For the Illinois Appellate Court first district, the ISBA found Sharon O. Johnson qualified.

For judicial candidates running countywide, the ISBA found all qualified except for Tiesha L. Smith, who was not recommended by members, and Maura McMahon Zeller, who members found not qualified.

Candidates who do not participate in the evaluation process receive a "not recommended" rating.

In the 12th subcircuit, which includes parts of Wheeling, Northfield, New Trier, Elk Grove and Maine townships, the bar association found Patricia M. Fallon, Democrat, and Frank R. DiFranco, Republican, qualified. In the 13th subcircuit, which includes parts of Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington and Hanover townships, the ISBA found Susanne Michelle Groebner, Democrat, and Gary William Seyring, Republican, qualified.

The ISBA recommended Appellate Court judges Aurelia Maria Pucinski and Mary Katherine Rochford be retained.

The organization further recommended the retention of all Cook County circuit court candidates except for Mauricio Araujo, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown, Diana Rosario and John J. Mahoney. ISBA members recommended against retaining those four candidates.