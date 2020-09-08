 

Feder: Steve Bertrand, John Records Landecker round out new WGN Radio lineup

  • Steve Bertrand

    Steve Bertrand

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 9/8/2020 7:16 AM

Overshadowed by the firing late Friday of afternoon host Roe Conn and overnight host Nick Digilio was news of two new shows coming to Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM. Starting September 28, "Chicago's Afternoon News," hosted by longtime news anchor Steve Bertrand, will air from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. "I am thrilled to get a chance to help create a show that will be equal parts informative and entertaining," said Bertrand, who's been with WGN since 1985. "With any luck, we'll end the day a little smarter and have a good time getting there." Also September 28, Radio Hall of Famer John Records Landecker signs on as host from 7 to 10 p.m. weeknights. It's a return to the nighttime airwaves Landecker dominated when he first joined Top 40 powerhouse WLS 890-AM in 1972. "Boogie Check," anyone? Read Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 