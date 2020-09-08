Feder: Steve Bertrand, John Records Landecker round out new WGN Radio lineup

Overshadowed by the firing late Friday of afternoon host Roe Conn and overnight host Nick Digilio was news of two new shows coming to Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM. Starting September 28, "Chicago's Afternoon News," hosted by longtime news anchor Steve Bertrand, will air from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. "I am thrilled to get a chance to help create a show that will be equal parts informative and entertaining," said Bertrand, who's been with WGN since 1985. "With any luck, we'll end the day a little smarter and have a good time getting there." Also September 28, Radio Hall of Famer John Records Landecker signs on as host from 7 to 10 p.m. weeknights. It's a return to the nighttime airwaves Landecker dominated when he first joined Top 40 powerhouse WLS 890-AM in 1972. "Boogie Check," anyone? Read Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.