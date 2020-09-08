Aurora motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

A 20-year-old Aurora man died Monday after the motorcycle he was driving collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle on the city's near east side, officials said.

Aurora police said the 2000 Suzuki motorcycle was heading west at a "high rate of speed" about 5:12 p.m. when it struck an eastbound 1996 Chevy Tahoe in the 700 block of Liberty Street.

First responders attempted to perform lifesaving measures on the motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released. He was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Liberty Street was closed for several hours while investigators reconstructed the crash -- a process that included locating surveillance footage and creating a 3D digital map of the scene using state-of-the-art drone technology, officials said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5330 or tips@apd.aurora.il.us. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.