As of Sept. 8, COVID-19 case counts per county, per ZIP code

An image of a COVID-19 cell as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

There have been 117,387 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 46.5% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,007 deaths in the suburbs, representing 49% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 58,224 cases and 2,201 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 73,828 cases and 2,897 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Saturday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,277 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,174 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,086 cases and 70 deaths in Wheeling, 1,015 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 999 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 978 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 936 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 894 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 778 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 693 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 548 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 508 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 514 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 357 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 197 cases and 20 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 15,453 cases and 539 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 1,125 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 1,111 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,067 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 937 cases and 13 deaths in Glendale Heights, 834 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 750 cases and 28 deaths in Lombard, 723 cases and 46 deaths in Elmhurst, 680 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 662 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 643 cases and 23 deaths in Wheaton, 485 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 449 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 386 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 15,354 cases and 452 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,680 to 3,684 in Waukegan, 980 to 984 in Round Lake Beach, 590 to 594 in Mundelein, 500 to 504 in Gurnee, 410 to 414 in Round Lake, 295 to 299 in Lake Zurich, 295 to 299 in Vernon Hills, 285 to 289 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 250 to 254 in Libertyville, 230 to 234 in Wauconda, 220 to 224 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 11,807 cases with 317 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 4,358 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,684 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,126 in Carpentersville, 887 in St. Charles, 563 in South Elgin, 404 in Geneva, 316 in North Aurora, 313 in Batavia, 125 in Hampshire, 124 in Gilberts and 95 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 4,156 cases and 116 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 12,415 cases and 361 deaths listed on its website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 894 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 158 in Aurora (Will County portion).