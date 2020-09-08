1,392 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths, with average daily count up by 25% in September

The daily average of new COVID-19 cases is up by 25% in September so far compared to the same period in August, and people under age 30 constitute nearly a third of those infections, state data showed Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,392 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, with seven more people dying from the respiratory disease.

The seven-day positive test rate for the virus is 4%, and the daily positivity rate is 4.4% based on 31,363 tests in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide reported is 252,353, and since the outbreak began, 8,186 Illinoisans have died.

The average number of new infections a day in September is 2,166 -- a 25% increase from Aug. 1 through 8 when the daily average was 1,733.

Of Illinois' total cases, teenagers and children under age 20 constitute 12% of COVID-19 cases in Illinois. Residents ages 20-29 make up 20% of infections. The latest data comes as numerous students from kindergarten to college return to in-person classes, although many suburban school districts are providing e-learning.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals was 1,504 as of Monday night, lower than the week's daily average of 1,554. Contrasting hospitalizations between Sept. 1 and 7 with the same time period in August shows a 4.5% increase. The average daily number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals from Aug. 1 through 7 was 1,448.

Among deaths announced Tuesday was a Cook County man in his 30s.

At a briefing Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the charitable Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was wrapping up its work after giving more than $30.5 million to 114,000 families who lost jobs and suffered financially during the pandemic.

Pritzker thanked corporations, foundations, small businesses and individuals who donated, and his sister Penny Pritzker, a former U.S. commerce secretary, whom he asked to lead the nonprofit when the virus crisis began in March.

"The needs were unfolding on a scale modern government had never seen and the best response was all hands on deck," the governor said at a briefing in Chicago. Contributions were distributed through the United Way and community organizations to help people buy food, pay for utilities, and provide health care among other needs.

Pritzker also was asked about Exelon's recent statements that it would close unprofitable nuclear power plants in Byron and Dresden unless the state offers changes in legislation, which could involve subsidies.

Exelon is the parent company of ComEd, which admitted to bribery to get laws enabling rate hikes passed in exchange for patronage deals with cronies of Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan, federal prosecutors said in July.

"We don't know what the real financials are for those power plants," Pritzker said. "We don't want to lose any power plants in the state of Illinois, but we're not going to overpay. It's clear they're attempting to threaten ... because this is a negotiating position for them.

"They ought to be forthcoming so the people of Illinois don't get taken again."

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.