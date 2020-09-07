Gurnee Police investigating reports of shots fired near Gurnee Mills

Gurnee Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened near Gurnee Mills mall Monday afternoon.

Gurnee police crime prevention officer Shawn Gaylor said no one was injured in the shooting. She said the department received 911 calls reporting possible gunshots fired at around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Tri-State Parkway, which is one of the roads that leads to the mall.

Gaylor said witnesses told police the shots may have been fired by a man in black Ford Mustang. The man was last seen driving west on I-94, Gaylor said.

Gaylor said the shooting isn't believed to be connected to the several small fights that broke out at the mall Friday night but said the shooting remains under investigation.