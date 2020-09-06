Lake County Sheriff's police dog helps find endangered Tower Lakes teen

Lake County Sheriff's Office police dog Diesel and his handler, Deputy Craig Somerville Jr., found an endangered young adult who had gone missing Saturday. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

Lake County Sheriff's Office police dog Diesel and his handler, Deputy Craig Somerville Jr., teamed up Saturday to find an endangered Tower Lakes teen who'd gone missing, authorities said Sunday.

The nonverbal 18-year-old male who requires adult supervision had been missing for at least an hour from his home near Kelsey Road and Route 59, when Diesel and Somerville were called to help Tower Lakes police, according to the sheriff's office.

Diesel quickly found the young man's scent and tracked it a few blocks to North Barrington Elementary School, where the teen was found safe and later reunited with his family, Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said Sunday.

Diesel's nose has earned him awards in the past, including in 2016 when he and Somerville were awarded the Chicago Crime Commission "Paws of Distinction" Award after a series of successful searches.