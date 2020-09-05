Batavia is center of Kubb world this weekend

What the heck is Kubb, you may ask yourself.

The centuries-old lawn game, with Viking and Swedish origins, can be described as a combination of bowling and horseshoes and is played on what can best be called a pitch.

Energy City Kubb, a local Batavia club organized by George Sloan, is holding the second Illinois Kubb Championship tournament this weekend at Engstrom Park in Batavia.

Sloan said the game's objective is to knock over wooden blocks by throwing wooden batons at them.

"We limited the field to 22 teams this year, but normally without COVID there would be many more," he said.

The 2019 champions decided not to defend their title this year because of concerns over the pandemic.

With contestants and teams from at least four states, the park just south of Batavia High School was filled with people enjoying themselves.

"We are grateful that the Batavia Park District helped set up the fields," Sloan said.

Cody Glorioso of Milwaukee let out a cheer and raised his arms in victory after teammate Jesse Fraim of Kalamazoo threw a winning toss in an early round match.

"We're used to playing for bragging rights," Fraim said after their win. "But it's a great game that you can take very seriously if you want to."

Fraim started playing Kubb in 2014 after catching a game at an open house. Now, competitions take him throughout the Midwest.

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top players this weekend.

Brian Beling of North Aurora and his teammate, Scott Kent of Batavia, won an early round match Saturday to advance in the tournament.

"We have gotten better," said Beling, who also plays in a Tuesday night Kubb league at the Moose Lodge.

"I enjoy the people, who are always good sports and fun people to be around," he said.