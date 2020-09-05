 

Batavia is center of Kubb world this weekend

  • Scott Kent of Batavia releases a shot during Saturday's tournament play.

      Scott Kent of Batavia releases a shot during Saturday's tournament play. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Scott Kent of Batavia, front left, releases a shot as his teammate Brian Beling of North Aurora supervises.

      Scott Kent of Batavia, front left, releases a shot as his teammate Brian Beling of North Aurora supervises. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Cody Glorioso of Milwaukee, left, celebrates with teammate Jesse Fraim of Kalamazoo, Michigan, after they won an early round match.

      Cody Glorioso of Milwaukee, left, celebrates with teammate Jesse Fraim of Kalamazoo, Michigan, after they won an early round match. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Jesse Fraim of Kalamazoo, Michigan, prepares to make the winning throw.

      Jesse Fraim of Kalamazoo, Michigan, prepares to make the winning throw. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 9/5/2020 6:28 PM

What the heck is Kubb, you may ask yourself.

The centuries-old lawn game, with Viking and Swedish origins, can be described as a combination of bowling and horseshoes and is played on what can best be called a pitch.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Energy City Kubb, a local Batavia club organized by George Sloan, is holding the second Illinois Kubb Championship tournament this weekend at Engstrom Park in Batavia.

Sloan said the game's objective is to knock over wooden blocks by throwing wooden batons at them.

"We limited the field to 22 teams this year, but normally without COVID there would be many more," he said.

The 2019 champions decided not to defend their title this year because of concerns over the pandemic.

With contestants and teams from at least four states, the park just south of Batavia High School was filled with people enjoying themselves.

"We are grateful that the Batavia Park District helped set up the fields," Sloan said.

Cody Glorioso of Milwaukee let out a cheer and raised his arms in victory after teammate Jesse Fraim of Kalamazoo threw a winning toss in an early round match.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We're used to playing for bragging rights," Fraim said after their win. "But it's a great game that you can take very seriously if you want to."

Fraim started playing Kubb in 2014 after catching a game at an open house. Now, competitions take him throughout the Midwest.

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top players this weekend.

Brian Beling of North Aurora and his teammate, Scott Kent of Batavia, won an early round match Saturday to advance in the tournament.

"We have gotten better," said Beling, who also plays in a Tuesday night Kubb league at the Moose Lodge.

"I enjoy the people, who are always good sports and fun people to be around," he said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 