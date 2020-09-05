As of Sept. 5, COVID-19 case counts per county, per ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 114,731 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Saturday. That's 47% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,978 deaths in the suburbs, representing 49% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Saturday, suburban Cook County had 56,932 cases and 2,196 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 72,613 cases and 2,890 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Saturday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,242 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,139 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,061 cases and 70 deaths in Wheeling, 984 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 968 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 949 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 908 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 874 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 755 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 682 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 534 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 498 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 508 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 354 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 192 cases and 20 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 15,055 cases and 536 deaths as of Saturday.

• Top counts: 1,115 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 1,043 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 1,065 cases and 38 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 917 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 820 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 733 cases and 28 deaths in Lombard, 666 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 698 cases and 45 deaths in Elmhurst, 641 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 619 cases and 23 deaths in Wheaton, 478 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 437 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 382 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 15,012 cases and 450 deaths on its website Friday. It does not update on weekends.

• Most recent top counts: 3,585 to 3,589 in Waukegan, 945 to 949 in Round Lake Beach, 570 to 574 in Mundelein, 480 to 484 in Gurnee, 405 to 409 in Round Lake, 275 to 279 in Lake Zurich, 280 to 284 in Vernon Hills, 275 to 279 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 235 to 239 in Libertyville, 225 to 229 in Wauconda, 210 to 214 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 11,623 cases with 317 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 4,309 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,650 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,119 in Carpentersville, 862 in St. Charles, 551 in South Elgin, 391 in Geneva, 308 in North Aurora, 303 in Batavia, 122 in Hampshire, 122 in Gilberts and 95 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 4,002 cases and 116 deaths, according to the health department Saturday.

Will County• 12,189 cases and 361 deaths listed on its website Saturday.

• Cases per town include 876 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 150 in Aurora (Will County portion).