New COVID-19 cases jump by 5,368; state blames slow computers, influx of saliva tests

New cases of COVID-19 surged by 5,368 Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, but qualified that the unprecedented spike occurred because its computer systems couldn't keep up with test results this week.

The average number of daily cases has been in the 1,800 range this week.

The issue resulted after the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign developed a saliva test that quickly detects COVID-19 infections and began producing thousands of test results from students and staff in August.

The spurt in tests was so massive it slowed IDPH data processing systems for up to 48 hours, officials said at a briefing Friday.

Typically, the state has processed between 30,000 and 50,000 tests a day. On Friday, after catching up with the backlog, officials said 149,273 tests had been completed in the last 24 hours.

The number of people dying from COVID-19 was 29, the IDPH said Friday.

The total caseload of virus cases in Illinois is 245,371 cases with 8,143 deaths statewide.

The seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.1%, a decrease from Wednesday and Thursday's rates of 4.5% and 4.4%, respectively.