Lawyers want inmate who confessed to attacking R. Kelly to testify
Updated 9/4/2020 4:36 PM
R. Kelly's lawyers want to put the inmate who identified himself this week as the singer's jailhouse attacker on the witness stand in a hearing to determine whether anyone at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center played a role in Kelly's assault.
Kelly's lawyers made their request to Friday, one day after the Chicago Sun-Times first reported that Jeremiah Shane Farmer had claimed in court records to be the inmate who attacked Kelly.
"Enough is enough," attorney Mike Leonard wrote. "Now, the allegations are that ... those housing (Kelly) may be involved in putting him at risk of death or physical harm."
