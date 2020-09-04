 

Former ComEd executive indicted

 
Updated 9/4/2020 9:37 PM

A former high-ranking ComEd official was charged with doling out money, jobs and contracts to benefit and curry influence with embattled Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, according to a court document filed late Friday.

Fidel Marquez, who was ComEd's senior vice president of governmental and external affairs from March 2012 to September 2019, was charged in a criminal information, which indicates he intends to plead guilty.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Marquez is alleged to have funneled $37,500 to a company for the benefit of associates of Madigan.

Marquez could not immediately be reached for comment. A phone number listed for him in Chicago was disconnected.

Madigan has said publicly and repeatedly that he has done nothing wrong. legislative decision with improper motives and has engaged in no wrongdoing here. Any claim to the contrary is unfounded."

