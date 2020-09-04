Feder: Loyola Phoenix editor rises up for journalism

The world needs more journalists like Mary Chappell. The Loyola University senior and editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix student newspaper, wrote a column this week that made many in the business want to stand up and cheer, reports Robert Feder.

In the piece headlined "As Reporters, It's Our Duty to Document the Good, the Bad and the Ugly," Chappell explained why her paper needs to cover campus protests without fear or favor.

