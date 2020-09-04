Candidates from House District 63, 64 square off in Daily Herald/Shaw Media editorial board meeting

Representatives of the Daily Herald and Shaw Media editorial boards on Friday interviewed candidates for the 63rd and 64th statehouse districts to help determine who the two news operations will endorse.

The candidates included 63rd House incumbent Steve Reick, a Woodstock Republican, and Democratic challenger Brian Sager of Woodstock; and 64th House incumbent Tom Weber, a Lake Villa Republican, and Democratic challenger Leslie Armstrong-McLeod of Fox Lake.

The news companies are working jointly in some cases to interview the vast number of candidates, but endorsements, coming later this month in advance of mail-in voting, will be done independently of one another.