5,368 new COVID-19 cases but 4.1% positivity rate as state blames computers, saliva test influx

The state's COVID-19 case count surged by 5,368 Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, but it qualified that the unprecedented spike occurred because its computer systems couldn't keep up with test results this week.

The average number of new daily cases had been 1,810 from Aug. 28 through Thursday.

The big jump came after the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign developed a saliva test that quickly detects COVID-19 infections and began producing thousands of test results from students and staff members in August.

The surge in tests from U of I and other causes was so massive that it slowed IDPH data processing systems for 1½ days, officials said at a briefing Friday.

"Processing speeds go up and down," IDPH testing chief Derek Lindblom said. "We experienced slower than normal processing on Tuesday. ... The team immediately dug in and called all hands on deck."

Several upgrades were made and the backlogs "will not happen again," he said.

For 10 days before the glitch Tuesday, the state averaged 42,673 tests a day. On Friday, after catching up with the backlog, officials said 149,273 tests had been completed in the last 24 hours.

With the test tsunami, "even a short delay of a day and a half will lead to a significant increase in test reports," Lindblom said.

There are more than 300 testing facilities in Illinois with 11 state-run sites and 12 mobile units. U of I's testing push that began in July contributes a significant chunk. For example, the university reported 17,227 tests Monday.

The number of new deaths from COVID-19 was 29, the IDPH said Friday.

The total virus case count in Illinois is 245,371 with 8,143 deaths.

The seven-day COVID-19 positive test rate is 4.1%, a decrease from Wednesday and Thursday's rates of 4.5% and 4.4%, respectively.

If a region shows an average positive test rate of higher than 8%, the state can impose restrictions. Region 4, comprising Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 7 near St. Louis are both under restrictions such as no indoor service at restaurants and bars because their test rates are over 8%.

Asked if the technical problems had an impact on the status of those regions, Lindblom said, "We feel confident this will not affect the trailing averages used for decisions on positivity."

From Aug. 23 to 29, Will County's positive test rate was 9%, the IDPH reported Friday.

Meanwhile, Lake County officials urged residents to use common sense over the Labor Day holiday after triggering a COVID-19 warning status from the state.

The state issued the alert after Lake hit 95 virus cases per 100,000 people -- above the target of less than 50. The county also saw an increase in deaths to 10 in the week of Aug. 23 to 29 compared to five from Aug. 16 to 22.

Currently, the county's health department is monitoring 24 outbreaks of COVID-19 since Aug. 17, including 14 from private gatherings, nursing homes, sports activities and day cares.

"We need everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands often, and watch their distance," Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister said. "Reconsider your plans if they include risky activities and gatherings."

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Illinois hospitals was 1,621 as of Thursday night, higher than the week's average of 1,554.