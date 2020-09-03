Man hurt in Long Grove crash

A 19-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree in Long Grove, Lake County sheriff's officials said Thursday.

The driver, a 19-year-old Chicago Heights man, was southbound on Old McHenry Road, north of Route 22, when the crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, officials said in a news release.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by Long Grove firefighters.

Witnesses reported the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control and striking the tree on the west side of the roadway, according to the release.

The driver was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington with critical injuries. His condition was later upgraded to serious but stable.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.