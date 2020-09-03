Barrington's White House excited about all-virtual fall program

Chicago Tribune editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis will showcase his work and discuss the 2020 election during a virtual event Oct. 4 held by Barrington's White House. Courtesy of Barrington's White House

Barrington's White House will have an all-virtual fall season opening Sept. 13, with Lincoln Trio, which will present the world premiere of "Dash" by composer Jennifer Higdon. Courtesy of Barrington's White House

After hosting well-attended virtual events in spring and summer, Barrington's White House -- which celebrated its fifth year in July -- is going all virtual this fall with a host of concerts and cultural events.

Admission to the fall events will be $10 or less, with the exception of tickets to the "Courageous Conversations" series, which will be $15 apiece. The series is hosted in partnership with Urban Consulate.

"The Barrington's White House staff has worked really hard over the summer to do some testing and trials with different events to hone in on how best to deliver really wonderful virtual performances for our audiences," said village spokeswoman Patty Dowd Schmitz. "We are very excited about what we're cooking up for next fall."

The season will kick off Sept. 13 with a performance by Grammy-nominated Lincoln Trio -- cello, piano and violin -- featuring the world premiere of "Dash" by composer Jennifer Higdon. Lincoln Trio performed in Barrington last year and was very well-received, Dowd Schmitz said.

"They are extraordinary," she said.

Other highlights are a talk Oct. 4 by Chicago Tribune editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis, who will showcase his work and discuss the 2020 election; a Renaissance Christmas concert Dec. 6; and a Christmas singalong Dec. 20.

There also are theater performances planned for both children and adults.

A new feature is 2nd Thursdays Jazz Cabaret, which started with a low-key event with very good attendance in August, Dowd Schmitz said.

In-person performances have averaged 80 to 100 people, and virtual performances in spring and summer were attended by more than 100 people, she said.

Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., is operated in a public-private partnership. Built in 1898, it was purchased by the village, renovated and reopened July 4, 2015. The village takes care of its maintenance, and about $250,000 in annual operations -- lower than usual due to COVID-19 -- is subsidized by sponsors, Dowd Schmitz said. The goal has been to keep the cost to the taxpayers at a minimum, she said.

"We are very proud of it," Dowd Schmits added. "Our goal has been to provide a cultural hub for our area where people can gather and have a community center. After five years, we can say we are succeeding."