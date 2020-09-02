 

Uber driver from Palatine charged with sexually abusing a passenger

  • Ghazwan Alani

    Ghazwan Alani

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 9/2/2020 2:25 PM

A Palatine man who works as an Uber driver has been charged with sexually abusing a passenger in Elmhurst.

Ghazwan M. Alani, 32, of the 1100 block of East Nichols Road, was ordered held on $100,000 bail Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prosecutors said in a news release that a 23-year-old woman arranged for an Uber ride to Elmhurst on May 19, 2019. When she arrived at her destination around 1:20 a.m., Alani got out, opened a rear door, got in the back seat and sexually abused the woman, prosecutors said.

Court records state he held her down. The news release said she kicked her attacker and ran out.

Alani was arrested Tuesday at his home.

The release said "extensive" forensic and DNA evidence analysis led investigators to Alani.

His next court date is Sept. 24.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 