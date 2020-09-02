Uber driver from Palatine charged with sexually abusing a passenger

A Palatine man who works as an Uber driver has been charged with sexually abusing a passenger in Elmhurst.

Ghazwan M. Alani, 32, of the 1100 block of East Nichols Road, was ordered held on $100,000 bail Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Prosecutors said in a news release that a 23-year-old woman arranged for an Uber ride to Elmhurst on May 19, 2019. When she arrived at her destination around 1:20 a.m., Alani got out, opened a rear door, got in the back seat and sexually abused the woman, prosecutors said.

Court records state he held her down. The news release said she kicked her attacker and ran out.

Alani was arrested Tuesday at his home.

The release said "extensive" forensic and DNA evidence analysis led investigators to Alani.

His next court date is Sept. 24.