U of I threatens suspensions for not following COVID-19 guidelines

More than 400 people at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first day of classes Aug. 24, Associated Press file photo

Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign could be suspended for not following the school's quarantine guidelines, officials said after a spike in COVID-19 cases since the semester began.

More than 400 people have tested positive at UIUC since the first day of classes Aug. 24, and about 800 people are currently quarantining, according to a Wednesday news release. If the current trends continue, the school will have double the number of COVID-19 cases every week, per the release, leading to as many as 8,000 cases fall semester.

