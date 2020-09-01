Overlooks, pathways and more: How Naperville Riverwalk could be improved by 2031

Improved gateways, overlooks, paths and attractions are envisioned as potential enhancements to the Naperville Riverwalk over the next several years.

Looking ahead toward the city's bicentennial in 2031, members of the Riverwalk Commission are finalizing a proposed master plan that aims to close amenity gaps and strengthen experiences along the shores of the West Branch of the DuPage River in the city's downtown.

The more than 20-page document addresses existing conditions and conceptual ideas for the 1.75-mile path, serving as a framework for desirable future improvements that could be spearheaded by governmental entities or service groups, Riverwalk stewards said.

The full commission is expected to vote next week on adopting the Riverwalk Master Plan 2031, a draft of which is being updated in the next few days to incorporate community suggestions and cost estimates. It then would be sent to the city council and park district board for consideration.

Most of the feedback received during a weekslong engagement process was "highly supportive" of the work completed so far, while also offering some suggestions for the plan, commission member Pat Kennedy said Tuesday during a Riverwalk planning, design and construction committee meeting.

Stemming from conversations with North Central College, for example, committee members agreed to add a project that calls for constructing a multiuse path on the east side of the river, improving the connectivity to downtown Naperville for cyclists and pedestrians, Kennedy said. A new pedestrian bridge linking the east side path to the west side Riverwalk also could be incorporated into those upgrades.

"While it's a short stretch, it's a somewhat important one, and one that's missing today," he said.

The proposed master plan includes improvements to the Grand Pavilion parking area and plaza; a block-long transformation of the area between Main to Washington streets; a future park and plaza at 430 S. Washington St.; and an extension of the Riverwalk south to Martin Avenue. The document also addresses overlook points, accessibility improvements, enhancements to gateway areas and ecological restoration efforts.

Commissioners called the plan a "fluid document" that can be updated with additional ideas and details in the coming years.

Looking ahead a few years down the road, city officials have started tentatively budgeting for engineering costs related to the Riverwalk extension and other master plan projects, said Bill Novack, director of transportation, engineering and development costs.

"Those always move around a little bit," he said, "but we wanted to be in a position where we could potentially get some of the design and permitting done on some of those so that if we have opportunities, we can go ahead and move forward quickly."