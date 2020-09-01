Oberweis, Underwood spar in online candidate forum

Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove and Lauren Underwood of Naperville are the candidates for the 14th U.S. Congressional District seat

Republican congressional hopeful Jim Oberweis used an online candidate forum to repeatedly criticize Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood on Tuesday, bashing her voting history and stances on some high-profile issues.

"When Lauren Underwood started voting like a radical socialist, I decided it was time to run for the 14th Congressional District," said Oberweis, a state senator and dairy magnate from Sugar Grove. "Her values are not our values."

Underwood, a freshman legislator from Naperville, got in some shots of her own during the roughly hourlong discussion hosted by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce. Most pointedly, Underwood called comments Oberweis has made in opposition of abortion and in favor of limiting access to birth control "extremely disturbing."

"His views, frankly, are radical and out of touch with the people in our community," said Underwood, who supports unrestricted access to reproductive health services.

The candidates discussed the COVID-19 crisis, the economy, gun rights and other subjects during the forum, which was moderated by chamber president and CEO Jim Di Ciaula and observed by about 70 people.

Underwood defeated Republican Randy Hultgren two years ago, taking a seat that historically had been solidly Republican. Before Hultgren, former Republican U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert represented the district for 20 years.

Oberweis, who is the chairman of the suburban dairy that bears his name, was elected to the state Senate in 2012. He has unsuccessfully campaigned for U.S. senator and governor and has made prior runs at Congress.

When asked to cite his top priorities if elected, Oberweis said the economy has to come first and insisted he's the guy to tackle the job.

"That's where my strength is. That's what I've done for my entire life," he said. "I believe that we need people in Washington who understand what it takes to motivate entrepreneurs to risk their time and their energy and their capital to create jobs and opportunities for other people."

Underwood said developing a strategy to combat COVID-19 pandemic would be her top priority if elected to a second term.

The sprawling 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

The forum was the third in a series the chamber will hold ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Last week, the group hosted 6th Congressional District candidates Sean Casten and Jeanne Ives.

Four future forums will feature state legislative candidates. To learn more, visit stcharleschamber.com/meetthecandidates.