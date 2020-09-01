Naperville searching for suspects in stabbing

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a June 1 stabbing.

The altercation occurred about 10 p.m. near West Jefferson Avenue and Webster Street during a riot and incidents of looting in the city's downtown, according to a news release. Police said earlier that one protester had been stabbed during the unrest, which broke out several hours after a peaceful demonstration protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

One suspect involved in the stabbing is described as a 25-year-old white man who is approximately 6 feet tall, 160 pounds and has brown hair and a mustache, according to the news release. He was wearing a black mask and a white or gray sweatshirt.

The second suspect, a white man between the ages of 17 and 20, is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has short blonde hair, officials said. He was wearing a black mask and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or through the website at napervillecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.