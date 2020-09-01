Feder: The Score restores Bruce Levine after time out for tweet

Veteran Chicago sports reporter Bruce Levine, who's been off the grid since he posted a controversial tweet Aug. 23, is expected to return this week as baseball insider on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, insiders said Monday.

Under a seemingly innocuous tweet reporting that outfielder Ian Miller had been recalled by the Chicago Cubs, Levine attached a photoshopped image of President Donald Trump with a lewd comment about Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

