As of Sept. 1, COVID-19 case counts per county, per ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 111,654 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 47% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,975 deaths in the suburbs, representing 49% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 55,551 cases and 2,186 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 71,441 cases and 2,879 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and as of Friday from the medical examiner's office: 2,208 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,109 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,048 cases and 70 deaths in Wheeling, 943 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 934 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 926 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 892 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 850 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 745 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 674 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 517 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 492 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 502 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 350 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 194 cases and 20 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 14,632 cases and 534 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 1,095 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 1,030 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 1,006 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 891 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 797 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 717 cases and 28 deaths in Lombard, 661 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 671 cases and 44 deaths in Elmhurst, 634 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 589 cases and 23 deaths in Wheaton, 463 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 433 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 374 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 14,649 cases and 448 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,565 to 3,569 in Waukegan, 940 to 944 in Round Lake Beach, 565 to 569 in Mundelein, 475 to 479 in Gurnee, 400 to 404 in Round Lake, 275 to 279 in Lake Zurich, 275 to 279 in Vernon Hills, 265 to 269 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 230 to 234 in Libertyville, 215 to 219 in Wauconda, 210 to 214 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 11,326 cases with 313 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 4,271 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,552 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,074 in Carpentersville, 837 in St. Charles, 531 in South Elgin, 373 in Geneva, 305 in North Aurora, 294 in Batavia, 119 in Hampshire, 119 in Gilberts and 94 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 3,866 cases and 115 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 11,692 cases and 362 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 837 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 141 in Aurora (Will County portion).