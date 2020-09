AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates what happened in Kenosha

Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake, speaks during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha later in the day.

President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an area Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that was damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he arrives at Waukegan National Airport in Waukegan, Ill., on his way to visit Kenosha, Wis., Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha.

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, with another armed civilian. Prosecutors on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 charged Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP)

Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake, right, is join by the Rev. Jesse Jackson during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump is visiting today.

President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an area Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that was damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is not waiting for a trial to sort out what happened on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, where prosecutors say a 17-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle fatally shot two men on a night of protest and violence. He's giving an account at odds with the authorities who charged Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch with homicide.

In remarks before his trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Trump also falsely claimed credit for a National Guard deployment that he actually did not authorize. Wisconsin's Democratic governor did.

TRUMP, asked if was going to condemn the actions of Rittenhouse: "We're looking at all of it. And that was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw. And he was trying to get away from them, I guess; it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we're looking at right now and it's under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He would have been -- I --he probably would have been killed." -- news conference Monday before traveling to Kenosha on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: His implication that Rittenhouse only shot the men after he tripped and they attacked him is wrong. The first fatal shooting happened before Rittenhouse ran away and fell.

Trump did not say whom he meant by "they" -- the two men he shot or others in pursuit of him. But he spoke in defense of someone who opposed racial-justice protesters, who authorities say was illegally carrying a semi-automatic rifle and who prosecutors accuse of committing intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint released by prosecutors, victim Joseph Rosenbaum was shot and killed first, after following Rittenhouse into a parking lot, where Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at the gunman and tried to take the weapon from him.

The medical examiner found that Rosenbaum was shot in the groin and back -- which fractured his pelvis and perforated his right lung and liver -- and his left hand. He also suffered a superficial wound to his left thigh and a graze wound to his forehead.

Rittenhouse then ran down the street and was chased by several people trying to stop him and shouting that he just shot someone, according to the criminal complaint and cellphone video footage.

He tripped and fell. Anthony Huber, who was carrying a skateboard, was shot in the chest after apparently trying to wrest the gun from Rittenhouse, the complaint said. A third man was shot and injured.

Rittenhouse's lawyer said he acted to defend himself.

TRUMP: "One of the reasons I'm making the trip today and going to Wisconsin is we've had such a big success in shutting down what would be, right now, a city -- that would've been Kenosha -- a city that would've been burnt to the ground by now. And we're going to really say hello to law enforcement and the National Guard. And it all stopped immediately upon the National Guard's arrival." -- remarks Tuesday before boarding Air Force One to Wisconsin.

THE FACTS: That's a distortion. He had nothing to do with the deployment of the National Guard in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers activated the state's National Guard the day after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, sparking protests and violence over police actions and racism. When National Guard forces from three other states came in to help, it was because the governor had asked for that help from fellow governors, not the White House.

Evers said National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama were operating under the control of those states and Wisconsin, "not in a federal status." National Guards answer to governors and sometimes state legislatures, not Washington.

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.

