Allstate Arena lit up in support of impacted workers
Updated 9/1/2020 9:24 PM
Allstate Arena lit up in red Tuesday night in support of entertainment workers hurt by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local entertainment workers and members of Congress gathered at Allstate Arena in Rosemont to raise awareness and encourage Congress to pass the RESTART Act to bring relief to entertainment workers who have been unemployed since March.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.