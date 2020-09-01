Allstate Arena lit up in support of impacted workers

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comAllstate Arena is lit with red lights Tuesday night to raise awareness of the COVID-19 devastation on the entertainment industry.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comIn preparation for an event, the Allstate Arena is lit with red lights Tuesday night to raise awareness of the COVID-19 devastation on the entertainment industry.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA man wears a IATSE Labor Union t-shirt to represent theatrical stage employees as the Allstate Arena is lit with red lights Tuesday night to raise awareness of the COVID-19 devastation on the entertainment industry.

Allstate Arena lit up in red Tuesday night in support of entertainment workers hurt by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local entertainment workers and members of Congress gathered at Allstate Arena in Rosemont to raise awareness and encourage Congress to pass the RESTART Act to bring relief to entertainment workers who have been unemployed since March.