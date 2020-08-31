'Mask up, so we don't have to close up,' Cook County leaders urge

Dr. Kiran Joshi, a co-lead at Cook County Department of Public Health, said Monday that "we are now in the beginning stages of a second surge" in COVID-19 cases. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times, July 2020

Facing the beginning stages of a second surge of COVID-19 in suburban Cook County, officials said Monday they're launching a campaign to urge people to "mask up, so we don't have to close up."

The campaign, called "Mask Up Cook County," was unveiled Monday, just days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker added the suburban portion of the county to his list of areas at a "warning level."

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Monday that COVID-19 cases in young people are up by 16%, a rise she attributed to a returned to social gatherings and travels and a tendency to "have often been lax in mask wearing."

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.