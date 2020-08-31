Feder: WBBM Newsradio leads radio ratings for 7th straight month
Updated 8/31/2020 4:54 PM
For the seventh consecutive month, WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM took front and center in Chicago's radio ratings during August.
Nielsen Audio figures released Monday showed the Entercom all-news combo boosting its first-place lead among all listeners. WBBM Newsradio also finished first in mornings with Pat Cassidy, middays with Cisco Cotto, and afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding.
Syndicated host Keith Sweat topped evenings on iHeartMedia R&B WVAZ 102.7-FM, which ranked second in the market overall.
See more of Robert Feder's report at robertfeder.com.
