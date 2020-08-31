Elgin Fringe Festival returns for 7th year with online and in-person experiences

Comedian Krish Mohan is among 15 artists who will be featured in online performances as part of the 7th annual Elgin Fringe Festival. COURTESY OF ELGIN FRINGE FESTIVAL

The Elgin Fringe Festival will open its seventh year Friday with a modified lineup featuring online performances and in-person exhibitions.

"This year, it felt more important than ever to produce the fringe festival," Elgin Fringe Festival Executive Director Erin Rehberg said in a news release. "From creating opportunities for artists, who are being hit hard by pandemic closures, to individuals and families who are relying on art more than ever for escape and entertainment, to our annual goal of engaging our community, the list of reasons to move forward with the 7th annual festival in a virtual space was long and undeniable."

This year's festival features 15 performing artists whose work will be available online until Oct. 4. Audiences can rent one performance for 48 hours for $5 or purchase a festival pass gaining access to all performances for $50.

As in past years, Side Street Studio Arts will serve as the hub for visual art. The gallery will host free and open hours Fridays 3 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Friday, Sept. 4. The exhibition features the work of more than 20 artists, including returning visual artist Lance Long and 2020 featured artist Jess Rocha. Rocha designed the 2020 Elgin Fringe Festival poster and button, which are also featured in the exhibition and available for purchase.

"We were able to decide about a month ago that hosting the visual art exhibition in the Side Street Studio Arts gallery space, as we normally do, would be possible," Rehberg said. "Capacity is limited, there are hand sanitizing stations and properly worn masks are required of all who enter, but the experience of viewing the art in person is something that has been missed and is possible."

Other events include: the Preview Picnic, on South Grove in downtown Elgin on Friday, Sept. 4, 4 to 7 p.m.; the Family Fringe celebration at the Elgin History Museum Saturday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Go-Go Fringe, which features pop-up performances in downtown Elgin throughout the month. All events are free and open to the public, have a capacity of 50 at a time, and include several safety precautions.

To learn more about the festival go to www.elginfringefestival.com.