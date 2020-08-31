 

District 50 appoints technology coach from Gurnee to fill board vacancy

Updated 8/31/2020

Corey Holmer of Gurnee has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Woodland Elementary District 50 school board, the district announced Monday.

Holmer, 34, was one of 10 people who expressed interest in filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Nasima Patel. Holmer will serve the remainder of Patel's term, which is up for election in 2021.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Holmer said Monday he moved to the district in the last year and was preparing to run for the board in April when he learned of the vacancy.

"Now when I actually run in April, I'll have working knowledge of the board going into it," Holmer said.

Holmer was sworn in Thursday at the board's virtual meeting. He works at Lake Forest Community High School District 115 as an instructional technology coach for teachers, so he's comfortable working over livestream.

"In our consideration of the candidates, my fellow board members and I felt that his extensive technology experience in education was a unique strength he would bring to our school district to further support our efforts to prepare Woodland students for the future," said Carla Little, school board president.

Holmer also is involved in theater and talent shows at Lake Forest High School, and he is an adjunct professor for the Learning Technologies program at National Louis University.

Holmer, who just got married, does not have children of his own but said he will come to the board to represent the community, parents, teachers and students.

