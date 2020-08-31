7-Eleven clerk shot in Prospect Heights

A clerk at a Prospect Heights 7-Eleven was shot early Monday, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police are searching for two armed robbers who shot a clerk Monday morning at a Prospect Heights 7-Eleven.

The clerk's injuries were not life-threatening, Prospect Heights Police Chief Jim Zawlocki said.

Police from Prospect Heights and Mount Prospect responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 7-Eleven, which is at the northeast corner of Wolf and Camp McDonald roads. The robbers entered the convenience store wearing masks and hoodies, Zawlocki said. A struggle ensued, and the clerk was shot two times before the pair fled, Zawlocki said.

"We haven't really talked to the clerk," Zawlocki said. "He was in the hospital (for surgery), so we'll wait until (Tuesday)."

Police are studying store surveillance cameras, and the investigation is ongoing.

"We're following up on some leads, and that's about all we have right now," Zawlocki said.