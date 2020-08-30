Elgin police investigating two reported weekend shootings

Elgin police are investigating two reported weekend shootings, one of which sent a man to the hospital with what authorities called a nonlife-threatening injury.

The first shooting was reported at about 9:39 p.m. Saturday, when officers were called to Advocate Sherman Hospital about an adult man who arrived with a gunshot would. Preliminary information is that the shooting occurred in the 300 block of South McLean Boulevard, police said.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Divisions are investigating.

At about 3:42 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Maroon Drive and Thorndale Drive for a report of shots fired. Evidence of a shooting was located, but no injuries have been reported, police said.

Anyone with information about either shooting report is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning of the narrative.