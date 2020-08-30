Aurora woman, passenger killed in crash on I-290

A 27-year-old Aurora woman and a 32-year-old Aurora man are dead following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on eastbound I-290 in Forest Park.

Illinois State Police said both vehicles were traveling east near Des Plaines Avenue at approximately 4:23 a.m. when a 2013 Hyundai driven by a 19-year-old Maywood man attempted to change lanes and collided with a 2006 Chevrolet driven by the 27-year-old Aurora woman.

Following impact, the driver of the Chevrolet lost control and veered off the roadway to the right, striking a guardrail and posts on the right shoulder, police said. Both vehicles came to a rest on the right lane and right shoulder.

The Aurora woman and a 32-year-old male passenger died. Police did not disclose their identities. Another passenger, a 27-year-old Aurora man, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Maywood man was taken to a hospital with injuries police described as nonlife-threatening.

All lanes of eastbound I-290 at Des Plaines Avenue were closed until 9:50 a.m. while police investigated.