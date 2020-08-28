Libertyville neighbors give mail carrier heartfelt send-off

Neighbors in the Woodmere subdivision in Libertyville decorated their mailboxes and presented their mail carrier Terry Smith with a gift bag for his pending retirement. Courtesy of Phil Brown

Terry Smith, who is retiring after 35 years as a mail carrier, with a gift bag from appreciative neighbors in the Woodmere subdivision in Libertyville Courtesy of Phil Brown

Neighbors in the Woodmere subdivision in Libertyville on Friday had a special delivery for their mail carrier, Terry Smith, who is retiring after 35 years with the U.S. Postal Service.

Mailboxes were decorated with balloons, and congratulatory signs dotted the neighborhood.

Several residents gathered in Phil Brown's driveway on Ridgewood Lane and presented Smith with a gift bag. Included was a walnut-handled letter opener, a framed photo of the neighborhood in 1973, a small model mail truck, an Amazon gift card, thank-you cards from kids and a book of stamps.

"They're so kind, so gracious," the genial Smith said later while making a stop. "I'm a people person. I love all the families, the grandchildren, the people I meet," he added.

The handwritten thank-you cards from kids brought tears to his eyes, Smith said in a letter to his customers that included his email.

The attention wasn't about longevity, as Smith has had this route on the west side of town only about 6½ years. The sentiment was prompted by the Gurnee resident's unfailingly sunny character and dependable smile no matter what was happening in his own life.

"He's wonderful. Everybody needs a little light in their life and that's him," said Ellen Wettlaufer, a resident on Ridgewood Lane.

Across the street on Sedgwick Drive, Smith called out to a woman walking her dogs.

"Take care, Mrs. Peterson," he said. Nancy Peterson responded that the neighborhood will miss him.

"Always a friendly, happy face in the neighborhood. He cheers us up," she said.

Knowing something should be done to mark the milestone, Eric Podlogar, who lives nearby on Hillcrest Drive, organized neighbors on the Nextdoor social networking site after seeing a similar going away recognition in Georgia.

In short, Smith had made an impression on Podlogar and others that couldn't be ignored.

"He is always prepared with a smile and a good, honest laugh," Podlogar said. "He is present -- when he's talking to you, he's talking to you. He's extremely engaged."

Retiring mail carrier Terry Smith, left, is surprised with a gift bag presented by Phil Brown from neighbors in the Woodmere subdivision in Libertyville - Courtesy of Eric Podlogar

Whatever type of day you're having, Smith delivers some goodness, Podlogar added.

While neighborhood residents have diverse viewpoints on many issues, there is a common thread.

"Everyone agrees Terry is a treasure," according to Podlogar. "Why not celebrate someone who brings something together?"

Smith, who just turned 60, grew up in North Chicago and knew he didn't want to work behind a desk or at a factory. He was waiting for acceptance to a local fire department, but the Postal Service called first.

He spent the first 11 years on a walking route and the rest delivering mail by truck. His entire career was spent in Libertyville.

"The USPS in Libertyville has always been first rate," Brown said. "Terry is a great example."

The Postal Service is still the least expensive way to send a letter or package, Smith said. And there are a lot more packages.

"Thirty years ago, this truck wouldn't be half full," he noted.

In all his years on the job, COVID-19 has presented the greatest challenge, and these days politics play a role as well, he added.

"We'll see how it goes. We'll make adjustments," he said.

Smith said he plans to decompress and "play golf, chess, things like that," for a while and then wants to be a mentor and tutor. His last day on the job is Monday.