High-profile lawyers to defend Antioch teen charged in Kenosha shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse walks toward police after shooting three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night. Video frame grab courtesy of Brendan Gutenschwager

A virtual hearing for 17-year-old Antioch resident Kyle Rittenhouse was held Friday morning. Rittenhouse has been charged with murder following shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Courtesy 19th Judicial Circuit

Lawyers who have handled high-profile and politically tinged cases say they'll defend the Antioch teen charged in a fatal shooting spree this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In statements on Twitter, attorneys L. Lin Wood and John Pierce said they'll represent 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

The attorneys' client list includes: a high school student who sued media organizations last year after a confrontation with protesters in Washington, D.C.; the late Richard Jewell, who was exonerated after being suspected in the bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta; and Carter Page, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump.

Wood also said the #Fightback Foundation, a nonprofit group he and Pierce lead, is collecting donations for Rittenhouse's defense.

Meanwhile, Rittenhouse will spend at least another month in custody in Illinois.

During a brief status hearing held remotely Friday morning, Associate Lake County Judge Paul Novak set a new status hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 25.

Public defender Jennifer Snyder had requested 30 more days so Rittenhouse could prepare for an extradition hearing that could send the teen to Wisconsin to face murder charges there.

Snyder revealed Rittenhouse intends to hire a private attorney. Rittenhouse didn't appear during the hearing.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Antioch Wednesday morning, charged in a warrant with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The charges come from a series of shootings the night before during unrest in Kenosha. Authorities say Rittenhouse killed two people and wounded another during protests and rioting that began after a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in the back Sunday.

Blake remains hospitalized in Wisconsin and reportedly is paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse surrendered at the Antioch police station Wednesday morning. He was accompanied by his mother, Interim Police Chief Geoff Guttschow said.

Rittenhouse is being held without bond at Lake County's juvenile justice center near Vernon Hills.

Rittenhouse ultimately has two legal options when it comes to extradition.

He can waive his right to an extradition hearing, at which point Wisconsin law enforcement officers would have the legal authority to take him out of Illinois to Kenosha County to face charges there.

Or, he could agree to a hearing in Lake County on the extradition request from Wisconsin authorities. That would require some preparation, including the issuance of a warrant from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers that would need to be sent to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and then eventually to a Lake County judge for a ruling.

The Antioch Police Department's Guttschow on Friday said officers had prior contact with Rittenhouse but nothing that was criminal or "that would be impactful." Guttschow declined to elaborate because of Rittenhouse's age.