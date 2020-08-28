 

Elgin rezones former Colonial Cafe site, clearing way for ECC land buy

  • The Elgin City Council has agreed to rezone the land occupied by the closed Colonial Cafe along McLean Boulevard so it could be used for a future expansion by Elgin Community College.

      The Elgin City Council has agreed to rezone the land occupied by the closed Colonial Cafe along McLean Boulevard so it could be used for a future expansion by Elgin Community College. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • The Elgin City Council on Wednesday voted to rezone the land occupied by the former Colonial Cafe along McLean Boulevard. The restaurant closed almost two years ago.

      The Elgin City Council on Wednesday voted to rezone the land occupied by the former Colonial Cafe along McLean Boulevard. The restaurant closed almost two years ago. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Posted8/28/2020 5:30 AM

The Elgin City Council has agreed to rezone the former Colonial Cafe restaurant near Elgin Community College, which paves the way for the school to acquire the property.

ECC is currently under contract to purchase the site on McLean Boulevard and Spartan Drive. The restaurant closed almost two years ago.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officials said the property could be integrated into future plans for a campus expansion at ECC. The school is considering a new regional training center on the eastern side of its campus that could include industrial manufacturing, industrial maintenance, welding, HVAC and energy management.

The city council voted 8-1 on Wednesday to approve the rezoning motion. Councilman Toby Shaw cast the lone dissenting vote.

"I'm a big believer in ECC and their mission," Shaw said. "The issue before us is a zoning issue ... and it's being rezoned from a commercial property, driving tax revenue.

"If we let this rezoning go forward," he said, "then we also lose out on the future opportunity to have a restaurant and business there."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 