As of Aug. 28, COVID-19 case counts per county, per ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 109,024 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 47.5% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,957 deaths in the suburbs, representing 49.5% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 54,242 cases and 2,177 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 70,331 cases and 2,868 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Thursday from Cook County's health department and as of Friday from the medical examiner's office: 2,161 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,076 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,028 cases and 70 deaths in Wheeling, 921 cases and 21 deaths in Schaumburg, 906 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 879 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 884 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 830 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 730 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 655 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 510 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 483 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 477 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 342 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 180 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 14,276 cases and 533 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 1,077 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 1,019 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 960 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 880 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 777 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 700 cases and 28 deaths in Lombard, 656 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 652 cases and 44 deaths in Elmhurst, 617 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 566 cases and 23 deaths in Wheaton, 445 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 422 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 373 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 14,394 cases and 443 deaths on its website Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,510 to 3,514 in Waukegan, 920 to 924 in Round Lake Beach, 550 to 554 in Mundelein, 470 to 474 in Gurnee, 380 to 384 in Round Lake, 270 to 274 in Lake Zurich, 265 to 269 in Vernon Hills, 255 to 259 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 220 to 224 in Libertyville, 210 to 214 in Wauconda, 195 to 199 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 11,114 cases with 312 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 4,231 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,505 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,056 in Carpentersville, 806 in St. Charles, 510 in South Elgin, 357 in Geneva, 303 in North Aurora, 286 in Batavia, 114 in Hampshire, 113 in Gilberts and 93 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 3,786 cases and 115 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 11,311 cases and 360 deaths as of Friday.

• Cases per town include 810 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 138 in Aurora (Will County portion).