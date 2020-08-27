Police: Arlington Heights death investigation stems from domestic disturbance

Arlington Heights police on Thursday were conducting a death investigation in an office complex parking lot that stemmed from an apparent domestic situation.

Police responded to the 2400 block of South Goebbert Road for the report of a domestic disturbance just after 8 a.m., when the victim was able to safely leave the scene in a vehicle and met with responding officers at a safe location, according to a police department news release.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and was possibly involved in two minor hit and run traffic crashes, police said. No one was injured.

At 8:24 a.m., officers found the suspect dead in a parking lot blocks away in the 2100 block of South Arlington Heights Road, police said.

Police Cmdr. Ed Commers said there's no indication of any criminal activity occurring at the scene of the death investigation. He said evidence suggests the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Arlington Heights Fire Department paramedics also responded to the office parking lot where they determined the subject was beyond medical attention.

Police secured the scene and blocked off traffic for a short time.