Illinois reports most COVID-19 hospitalizations since July 1

Hospitals throughout Illinois are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 patients since July 1.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health figures, 1,631 patients were hospitalized with the respiratory disease at the start of the day Thursday. Over the past four days alone, hospitals statewide have added 182 new patients, an average of 46 new hospitalizations each day.

Of those hospitalized, 390 were being treated in intensive care units, taking up 10.2% of all ICU beds in the state. That's the highest occupancy rate of ICU beds by coronavirus patients since the end of June, according to IDPH figures.

State health officials also reported another 24 deaths and 1,707 new cases of the respiratory disease Thursday.

That brings the state's death toll to 7,977 since the outbreak began, with 227,334 Illinois residents testing positive for the disease as well during that time.

The state's average daily infection rate for the week stands at 4.1%.