Carol Stream man charged with kidnapping
Updated 8/27/2020 10:58 PM
A 31-year-old Carol Stream man was charged Thursday with kidnapping, aggravated battery in a public place and unlawful restraint, according to DuPage County court records. The charges related to an attempted abduction state that Humberto Caldera, of the 400 block of Silverleaf Boulevard, "wrapped his arms around the torso" of the victim while she was walking about 8:50 p.m. Aug. 7.
