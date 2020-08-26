We're having a heat wave (through Friday at least)

If you like scorching temperatures, you're going to love the next few days.

The heat wave will continue for a few days more, with temperatures remaining in the high 90s through Friday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rafal Ogorek, who confirms that, overall, summer 2020 has been the hottest since 2012.

Rain has offered little relief. The region experienced less than an inch of rain this month, said Ogorek, "which is pretty low considering August is typically the month we see the most precipitation" with 4.9 inches on average.

A ComEd spokeswoman said smart grid improvements -- including smart switches that reroute power around potential problem areas -- have resulted in improved reliability for customers year-round and providing relief during this sweltering season.

Fortunately, the extreme weather hasn't overloaded the system, which means the agency hasn't had to cut back on services.

"ComEd has run three Peak Time Savings (PTS) events this summer, however none were in relation to system overloads," ComEd spokeswoman Cristina Meesenburg said.

To save energy and money during the heat wave, ComEd offers these tips:

• Manage temperature settings. Turning the thermostat up 7-10 degrees when away from home saves users up to 10%, according to Department of Energy estimates.

• Block out heat. Keeping shades, blinds and curtains closed helps keep your home cool.

• Use fans. A fan can provide sufficient comfort while using less energy.

• Turn off lights and electronics when not in use.