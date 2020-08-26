 

We're having a heat wave (through Friday at least)

  • Twins Haley and Brantley Weachter, 7, top and middle, pile on cousin Tyler Sprenger, 9, as they try to stay cool on the slip and slide in the Weachters' Elgin backyard Wednesday. With temperatures in the 90s, the kids asked if they could have one more "water day" in the backyard before school starts Monday. They also had a small inflatable pool filled with cool water.

      Twins Haley and Brantley Weachter, 7, top and middle, pile on cousin Tyler Sprenger, 9, as they try to stay cool on the slip and slide in the Weachters' Elgin backyard Wednesday. With temperatures in the 90s, the kids asked if they could have one more "water day" in the backyard before school starts Monday. They also had a small inflatable pool filled with cool water. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 8/26/2020 7:19 PM

If you like scorching temperatures, you're going to love the next few days.

The heat wave will continue for a few days more, with temperatures remaining in the high 90s through Friday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rafal Ogorek, who confirms that, overall, summer 2020 has been the hottest since 2012.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Rain has offered little relief. The region experienced less than an inch of rain this month, said Ogorek, "which is pretty low considering August is typically the month we see the most precipitation" with 4.9 inches on average.

A ComEd spokeswoman said smart grid improvements -- including smart switches that reroute power around potential problem areas -- have resulted in improved reliability for customers year-round and providing relief during this sweltering season.

Fortunately, the extreme weather hasn't overloaded the system, which means the agency hasn't had to cut back on services.

"ComEd has run three Peak Time Savings (PTS) events this summer, however none were in relation to system overloads," ComEd spokeswoman Cristina Meesenburg said.

To save energy and money during the heat wave, ComEd offers these tips:

• Manage temperature settings. Turning the thermostat up 7-10 degrees when away from home saves users up to 10%, according to Department of Energy estimates.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• Block out heat. Keeping shades, blinds and curtains closed helps keep your home cool.

• Use fans. A fan can provide sufficient comfort while using less energy.

• Turn off lights and electronics when not in use.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 