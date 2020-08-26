Video of the shooting in Kenosha

Two people were shot to death Tuesday night in Kenosha in an attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued Wednesday morning by Kenosha County authorities charging him with first degree intentional homicide, according to a statement issued by the village of Antioch.