Naperville to consider redevelopment plans for Little Friends site

Updated plans to build a residential development on the Little Friends campus in Naperville are expected to be presented during a Historic Preservation Commission meeting Thursday.

The proposal calls for constructing 47 townhouse units, three of which would be located within the historic Kroehler mansion, documents show. The city council recently agreed to offer a $450,000 incentive to Little Friends if the property is sold to a developer who intends to preserve the century-old house.

Contract purchaser Ram West Capital is now seeking a certificate of appropriateness to redevelop the nearly 4-acre site in the city's historic district. Though the proposal includes restoring and renovating the mansion, the developer would intend to tear down other buildings on the site to construct 12 more townhouse buildings.

The Historic Preservation Commission meeting will be held 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.