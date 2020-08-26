Labor Day fireworks canceled in Glen Ellyn

Glen Ellyn will have to wait until 2021 for a summer fireworks show.

The village's Fourth of July committee initially proposed rescheduling the Independence Day display to Labor Day weekend. But the committee has scrapped those plans as result of COVID-19 safety and physical distancing concerns.

"While the all-volunteer Glen Ellyn 4th of July Committee tried to find creative ways to reschedule this year's fireworks celebration, the committee felt it would be in the best interest of public health and safety to cancel the event for 2020," organizers said in a statement Wednesday. "The committee looks forward to planning the 2021 Glen Ellyn 4th of July celebration as it is a Glen Ellyn tradition."

The committee traditionally stages the well-attended show at Lake Ellyn Park.

For updates, visit GlenEllyn4thofJuly.org.