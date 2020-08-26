Kate Spade opens Friday at Rosemont mall

The Fashion Outlets of Chicago will be getting a new store come Friday: Kate Spade New York, the fashion brand that gained popularity because of its handbags. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont

Kate Spade New York will open its newest outlet location Friday at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, officials said Wednesday.

The fashion brand known for handbags, wallets, jewelry and accessories will be on the second level of the two-story shopping center, near Bloomingdale's The Outlet Store.

"Kate Spade New York is the perfect addition to the extraordinary retail mix offered at Fashion Outlets of Chicago," Katie Walsh, the mall's senior marketing manager, said in a news release. "The brand's sought-after styles are sure to be a top draw for our shoppers this summer."

Officials said shoppers will receive 60% off their entire purchase, plus an additional 20% off through Sunday, though product exclusions apply and the promotion is subject to change.

The new store joins 130 shops within the 530,000-square-foot indoor mall, located at the Tri-State Tollway and Balmoral Avenue.