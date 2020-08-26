Feder: Sun-Times names Rachel Hinton chief political reporter

Just three years after joining the Sun-Times as an intern straight out of DePaul University, Rachel Hinton has been promoted to chief political reporter, Robert Feder writes.

Chris Fusco, executive editor of the Sun-Times, confirmed Hinton's meteoric rise in an email to staff announcing her appointment Wednesday. She most recently has been covering Cook County government.

"From chronicling the abuse suffered by a transgender prison inmate to providing timely political analysis about an embattled Cook County state's attorney's future, she's been a team player who has played a key role in helping our newspaper hold power accountable and grow new readers," Fusco said.

As chief political reporter Hinton replaces Tina Sfondeles, who resigned last month to join the Washington-based political team of Business Insider, the national news website.

