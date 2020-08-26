Antioch issues emergency curfew order

The village of Antioch has issued an emergency curfew order until further notice.

In a statement posted Wednesday on the village website, Antioch Mayor Lawrence M. Hanson ordered that a curfew be imposed on all persons within the village, effective from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day. The need for the any continuation of the curfew will be continually evaluated, and Hanson called on the community to understand the need for this measure.

Also Wednesday, Community High School District 117 announced that all schools would move to remote learning Thursday.

"As communicated to our community earlier today, our police department has identified several social media posts which indicate the Village of Antioch may be the target of unknown groups wishing to incite civil unrest, as a result of incidents taking place last night in Kenosha, Wis.," Hanson said in the statement. "As your mayor, I take my responsibilities very seriously, and none more so than keeping our community safe for all. Throughout today's recent events, I have remained in constant communication with our police department and Village leadership. Through my discussions with the Chief of Police and Village Administration, I have considered all available information in a deliberate and thoughtful manner in order to lead me to making the best decisions for our Village."

Hanson added the curfew order will be in effect only as long as necessary and until this threatening situation no longer poses a threat to Antioch.