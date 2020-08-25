Naperville Park District offering modified in-person programs this fall

Girls' softball is one of the youth athletic programs being offered this fall by the Naperville Park District. Officials have been modifying their in-person recreational activities in response to the coronavirus crisis. Courtesy of the Naperville Park District

With Naperville-area students set to begin remote learning next week, the park district has shifted its in-person programming to support virtual education and modified recreational opportunities amid the coronavirus crisis.

A new "E-Learning Experience" provides a supervised setting for kindergartners through fifth-graders to engage in their school's online curriculum, while also allotting some time for crafts and activities, said Brad Wilson, director of recreation and facilities.

The program was developed in response to back-to-school plans adopted by Naperville Unit District 203 and Indian Prairie Unit District 204, both of which will begin the academic year with fully remote instruction. Recognizing the logistical challenges some families may face, Wilson said, the park district wanted to offer a safe space for elementary students to work on assignments and navigate their unusual school schedules.

"It's really available for any family looking for a different experience for their kids in order to complete e-learning," he said. "Seeing that as a need in the community, we thought, 'How can we provide something that supports our community and our youth and includes a recreational component, which is a big part of what we do?'"

Students will be placed in pods of no more than 10 to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Wilson said. Though homework help and tutoring services aren't included in the program, staff members will help kids stay on task and coordinate indoor and outdoor recreational activities during breaks in their schedules.

Following each school district's calendar, the "E-Learning Experience" will begin Sept. 1 at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center for District 203 students and Sept. 3 at the 95th Street Center for those in District 204. Families can register for a two-day program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, a three-day program on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, or for all five days.

The park district has set an enrollment limit of 30 students at each site, though officials could explore expanding the program to meet a higher demand if staffing levels and other resources are available, Wilson said.

In addition to offering the "E-Learning Experience," the park district has modified its fall youth sports programs in response to coronavirus restrictions.

Soccer and flag football won't be operated as a typical league this year, Wilson said, but the programs can still conduct no-contact practices, training and intra-team scrimmages with parent consent.

Baseball, T-ball and softball programs, which are usually held in the spring and summer, will now offer a fall season where teams can participate in competitive games, he said.

"We've spent the past several months really looking at what were able to offer as a district and modifying many programs," Wilson said. "We're operating very differently than in the past."

More information about both the "E-Learning Experience" and the fall sports programs can be found on the park district's website, napervilleparks.org